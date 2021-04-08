State offering 150,000 additional first-dose appointments next week throughout area

State health officials are offering 150,000 additional first-dose appointments at 11 state-supported mass vaccination sites in Chicago and the suburbs beginning Monday.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the Chicago region would be receiving the additional doses because of the high demand in the heavily populated area. Additionally, all Illinois residents 16-years old and older will be eligible for vaccine appointments at every vaccination site throughout the state beginning Monday. Eligible residents are urged to register for appointments at county health department websites.

"Because of the increase in variants, it's important that we begin to address the whole population," Pritzker said. "We want every dose to get into every arm as soon as humanly possible."

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Wednesday that the more contagious U.K. variant of COVID-19 is now the predominant strain of the virus in the country. Illinois has only reported 471 cases of that variant, according to state records.

Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike, speaking at a news conference at a vaccination site in Forest Park today, said the state is seeing a "resurgence" of the virus in recent weeks, but vaccinations are helping keep many more from getting sick.

"The overwhelming majority of hospitalizations are not vaccinated," she said.

Of the more than 2 million Illinois residents fully vaccinated, only 72 have been admitted for COVID-19 infections, Ezike said.

However, hospital officials who have treated some of those vaccinated patients said many already suffered from compromised immunity systems and the vaccine is not as effective in immuno-suppressed patients because of other drug treatments those patients are receiving.

"That made them less likely to respond to the vaccine," said Dr. Jonathan Pinsky, medical director of infection control and prevention at Edward Hospital in Naperville said earlier this week during a discussion about the increase in hospitalizations.

More than 73% of Illinois residents 65 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, health officials also noted today. Additionally, 42% of Illinois residents 16 and older have received one shot.