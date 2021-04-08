One killed in Deer Park traffic crash

One person was killed and two others injured Thursday morning in an automobile accident in the Deer Park area.

The crash occurred about 9:30 a.m. on Route 12 at Deer Park Boulevard. Three vehicles were involved.

Lake County sheriff's deputies and Lake Zurich firefighters are on the scene. Southbound Route 12 is closed, and motorists should try to avoid the area at least until midafternoon, authorities said.