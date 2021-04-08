One killed in Deer Park three-vehicle crash
Updated 4/8/2021 1:52 PM
One person was killed and two others injured Thursday morning in a three-vehicle crash in Deer Park.
The crash occurred about 9:30 a.m. on Route 12 at Deer Park Boulevard, at an entrance to the Deer Park Town Center shopping mall. Lake County sheriff's police said a dump truck hauling gravel, a minivan and an SUV were involved.
The three people injured in the crash were taken to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital near Barrington, and one person died there, police said.
The woman who died was a 35-year-old Champaign resident, police said.
Sheriff's deputies and Lake Zurich firefighters are on the scene. Southbound Route 12 is closed at Long Grove Road, and drivers should avoid the area, authorities said.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.