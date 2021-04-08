One killed in Deer Park three-vehicle crash

One person was killed and two others injured Thursday morning in a three-vehicle crash in Deer Park.

The crash occurred about 9:30 a.m. on Route 12 at Deer Park Boulevard, at an entrance to the Deer Park Town Center shopping mall. Lake County sheriff's police said a dump truck hauling gravel, a minivan and an SUV were involved.

The three people injured in the crash were taken to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital near Barrington, and one person died there, police said.

The woman who died was a 35-year-old Champaign resident, police said.

Sheriff's deputies and Lake Zurich firefighters are on the scene. Southbound Route 12 is closed at Long Grove Road, and drivers should avoid the area, authorities said.