Naperville council tables vote on CityGate West

The Naperville City Council has postponed its consideration of the proposed CityGate West development until May 18 at the request of the petitioner.

Inter-Continental Real Estate and Development recently submitted revised plans for the $200 million campus in northwest Naperville in an attempt to address a slew of community and council concerns. City staff members say they are in support of the modified project near the Route 59 and I-88 interchange.

The proposed destination includes seven restaurants, a multi-tenant retail and restaurant site, 19 acres of open space, two five-story mixed-use buildings with 410 total apartments, a medical office building, two hotels and entertainment venues. The shuttered Odyssey Fun World would be improved and repurposed into an event venue.

The council is expected to consider preliminary development plans and a proposal to rezone the 60-acre property from industrial to an office, commercial and institutional district.