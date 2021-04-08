 

Naperville council tables vote on CityGate West

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 4/8/2021 3:17 PM

The Naperville City Council has postponed its consideration of the proposed CityGate West development until May 18 at the request of the petitioner.

Inter-Continental Real Estate and Development recently submitted revised plans for the $200 million campus in northwest Naperville in an attempt to address a slew of community and council concerns. City staff members say they are in support of the modified project near the Route 59 and I-88 interchange.

 

The proposed destination includes seven restaurants, a multi-tenant retail and restaurant site, 19 acres of open space, two five-story mixed-use buildings with 410 total apartments, a medical office building, two hotels and entertainment venues. The shuttered Odyssey Fun World would be improved and repurposed into an event venue.

The council is expected to consider preliminary development plans and a proposal to rezone the 60-acre property from industrial to an office, commercial and institutional district.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Naperville council to consider revised CityGate West plans
Related Article
Naperville council to consider revised CityGate West plans
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 