Lead in St. Charles council race now up to 14

Bryan Wirball has widened his lead in the St. Charles City Council 4th Ward race as more mail-in ballots come in and are counted.

On election night, Wirball had 402 votes, while former Kane County Board member John Hoscheit, who had previously served on the St. Charles City Council and St. Charles Park District board, had 401 votes. On Wednesday afternoon, Wirball had 422 votes and Hoscheit had 408 votes, giving Wirball a 14-vote lead.

The other candidate in the race, Laurel Moad, had 142 votes as of Wednesday afternoon. April 20 is the last day Kane County election officials will count provisional and vote by mail ballots.

Hoscheit said he plans to wait on the results as more mail-in ballots are returned. He has no plans to ask for a recount.

"My intention is to let all the votes come in," he said. "I'll respect whatever the results are. I don't anticipate requesting a recount."

Wirball could not be reached for comment. He is heavily involved in the community, including serving as a commissioner on both the city's zoning board and natural resources commission.

He also serves as a St. Charles Education Foundation board member and a member of the St. Charles School District 303 Citizen Advisory Committee. Wirball is co-president of the St. Charles Breakfast Rotary Club as well as a volunteer and member of the St. Charles History Museum.

Hoscheit was running for the seat currently held by Lora Vitek, who was elected mayor on Tuesday.

"My objective was to help Lora get elected mayor, and I think she's going to do a great job," Hoscheit said. "If Bryan's elected alderman, he's going to go in with a class of younger, energetic people, which I think is all good for the city."