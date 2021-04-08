Illinois sets single-day vaccination record with 154,201 shots administered

Illinois vaccine providers administered more shots Wednesday than any other single day since the COVID-19 immunization process began nearly four months ago.

State health officials reported 154,201 vaccine shots were administered Wednesday, beating a previous single-day high of 152,388 set on March 12.

Of those new doses put into the arms of Illinois residents and workers Wednesday, almost half -- 77,003 -- fully immunized those individuals. That's also the most to become fully vaccinated in one day, according to state figures.

Meanwhile, Illinois Department of Public Health officials also reported 34 more COVID-19 deaths and 3,739 new cases. That brings the state's death toll from the outbreak to 21,457, with 1,269,196 residents who have been infected.

The state is averaging more than 3,000 new cases a day over the past week, a rate unseen since early February. Health officials are blaming the increased presence of the U.K. variant on the uptick in new cases.

"Because of the increase in variants, it's important that we begin to address the whole population," Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Thursday at an event in Forest Park. "We want every dose to get into every arm as soon as humanly possible."

State health officials are offering 150,000 additional first-dose appointments at 11 state-supported mass vaccination sites in Chicago and the suburbs beginning Monday when vaccine eligibility opens to anyone in the state 16 and older.

Pritzker announced the Chicago region would be receiving the additional doses because of the high demand in the heavily populated area. Eligible residents are urged to register for appointments at county health department websites.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Wednesday that the more contagious U.K. variant of COVID-19 is now the predominant strain of the virus in the country. Illinois has only reported 471 cases of that variant, according to state records.

IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike, speaking at a news conference at a vaccination site in Forest Park today, said the state is seeing a "resurgence" of the virus in recent weeks, but vaccinations are helping keep many more from getting sick.

"The overwhelming majority of hospitalizations are not vaccinated," she said.

Of the more than 2.5 million Illinois residents fully vaccinated, only 72 have been admitted for COVID-19 infections, Ezike said.

However, hospital officials who have treated some of those vaccinated patients said many already suffered from compromised immunity systems and the vaccine is not as effective in immuno-suppressed patients because of other drug treatments those patients are receiving.

"That made them less likely to respond to the vaccine," said Dr. Jonathan Pinsky, medical director of infection control and prevention at Edward Hospital in Naperville said earlier this week during a discussion about the increase in hospitalizations.

More than 73% of Illinois residents 65 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, health officials also noted today. Additionally, 42% of Illinois residents 16 and older have received one shot.

Hospitals statewide are treating 1,798 COVID-19 patients, 351 of whom are in intensive care, according to IDPH figures.