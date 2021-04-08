Feder: Weigel Broadcasting pulls the plug on 'The Jam'
Updated 4/8/2021 6:41 AM
Friday will mark the final airing of "The Jam," the low-rated evening talk show on WCIU-Channel 26.2/WMEU-Channel 48.1, the digital subchannels known as The U. Launched as a two-hour morning show in 2017 and hosted most recently by Felicia Lawrence, Jon Hansen and Amy Rutledge, "The Jam" was cut to one hour and moved to 6 p.m. weeknights when the pandemic shut down in-studio production. For more of Robert Feder's notes on the media beat, visit robertfeder.com.
