After COVID-19 cases spike, University of Chicago tells students to stay home

The University of Chicago announced a stay-at-home period for students Wednesday evening following the largest COVID-19 outbreak at the university since the start of the academic year.

After more than 50 cases of the coronavirus were detected among undergraduates in recent days, the university announced that students living on-campus must observe a weeklong stay-at-home period immediately.

All undergraduate classes went fully remote for at least a week starting Thursday, and students can leave their residence halls only for food, medical appointments and short walks for exercise.

• For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.