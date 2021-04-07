Hoffman Estates teen charged with attempted murder in stabbing

An 18-year-old Hoffman Estates man is scheduled to appear in Cook County bond court this afternoon on charges related to the stabbing of another 18-year-old man early Sunday.

Junior Perez-Aguilar, of the 500 block of Mesa Drive, is charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery stemming from the altercation, Hoffman Estates police said Wednesday.

According to police, officers were called to Amita St. Alexius Medical Center at about 4 a.m. Sunday about an 18-year-old man being treated for stab wounds.

An investigation determined the suspect and victim knew each other and were involved in an altercation in a parking lot on the 600 block of West Higgins Road in the village, police said. The victim was taken to St. Alexius by a friend, police said.

Perez-Aguilar was identified as the suspect and arrested. He is scheduled for an early afternoon bond hearing at the Cook County courthouse in Rolling Meadows.