COVID-19 update: State reports most new cases since late January

New cases of COVID-19 reached 3,790 Wednesday, the highest since late January, with 28 more deaths from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

On Tuesday, 139,724 more people received COVID-19 shots. The seven-day average is now 107,302.

The federal government has delivered 8,423,845 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December and 6,552,982 shots have been administered.

So far, 2,494,651 people -- about 19.6% of Illinois' population -- have been fully vaccinated. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

Illinois hospitals were treating 1,710 COVID-19 patients Tuesday night.

The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases is 4.1% based on a seven-day average.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,265,457 and 21,423 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

Labs processed 80,628 virus tests in the last 24 hours.