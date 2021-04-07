Avon Township candidate's victory hailed as win for gender rights

Kristal Larson, elected Avon Township clerk Tuesday night, will be the second openly transgender person to win elected office in Illinois.

Kristal Larson's election to township clerk in central Lake County is being celebrated by proponents of gender rights across the Chicago area and the nation.

Larson, chosen by voters Tuesday as Avon Township's next clerk, is the first openly transgender candidate to win elected office in Lake County and only the second in Illinois' history. Larson previously served as an Avon Township trustee but was not openly transgender at that time.

Annise Parker, president and CEO of the LGBTQ Victory Fund political action committee, said the impact of Larson's victory "will extend far beyond the borders of Avon Township."

"At a time when trans people are under constant attack by politicians who weaponize hate for political gain, Kristal's victory will counter their bigoted narrative and help transform perceptions of who trans people are," Parker said in a news release. "Kristal will become a role model and inspiration for many trans people who too rarely see themselves in positions of power."

Only 36 out trans elected officials serve in the U.S., according to the LGBTQ Victory Fund, which is dedicated to supporting openly LGBTQ public officials. The first in Illinois was Cook County circuit court Judge Jill Rose Quinn, who won her post last year.

Larson couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

Avon Township officials serve unincorporated areas of Lake County near Round Lake, Grayslake, Hainesville and Third Lake.

Larson, of Hainesville, had served one term as a township trustee before coming out as transgender and legally changing her name.

She defeated Yesenia Jaycee Ochoa for the clerk's post, unofficial election results show. The current clerk, Jeanne Kearby, ran for trustee and won.

Larson, a member of the Avon Focused slate, was the target of a transphobic political attack shortly before Election Day.

A mailer marked as being sent by the rival Avon Community Engaged slate disparagingly identified Larson by her former name. The Avon Community Engaged slate was led by incumbent township supervisor and Lake County Board member Terry Wilke, a Round Lake Beach Democrat.

The letter was publicly criticized by local residents, activists and members of the Lake County Board, including Democrats and Republicans.

"This is a human rights issue," said Lake County Board member Dick Barr, a Round Lake Beach Republican who is a friend of Larson's and a leading critic of the mailer. "Everyone deserves respect, even if they do or think things that are different from you."

Members of the Avon Community Engaged slate apologized for how the mailer referred to Larson.

In an email to his fellow county board members, Wilke acknowledged sending the mailer but insisted he is supportive of the LGBTQ community.

Wilke subsequently resigned from the county board's diversity and inclusion committee, of which he was vice chair. On Tuesday, Wilke lost his township supervisor job to challenger Michele Bauman, a member of Larson's slate. Bauman received more than 71% of the vote, unofficial results showed.