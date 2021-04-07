Appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations open up at Aurora site
Updated 4/7/2021 2:06 PM
Aurora officials announced Wednesday that thousands of appointments for Johnson & Johnson's one-dose COVID-19 vaccine have opened up at a mass site in the city.
Appointments are for Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Tuesday at a new state-sponsored clinic located in the former Carson Pirie Scott store, 970 N. Lake St.
Appointments are open to all eligible Illinoisans, which currently includes people age 65 and older and a broad range of essential workers from teachers to restaurant workers.
To schedule an appointment, go to kanevax.org and click on the AuroraKaneVax tab, city officials said.
For those interested in a Johnson & Johnson shot, the website refers to a Janssen vaccine. Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies is a branch of Johnson & Johnson.
