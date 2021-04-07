Antioch Piggly Wiggly customer wins $8.9 million in Illinois Lotto

One lucky Antioch shopper became a multimillionaire last weekend by buying a winning Illinois Lotto ticket at the Piggly Wiggly grocery store at 460 Orchard St. Courtesy of Illinois Lottery

One lucky Antioch shopper became a multimillionaire last weekend.

State lottery officials said Wednesday that a ticket purchased at the Piggly Wiggly grocery store at 460 Orchard St. won the $8.9 million Illinois Lotto jackpot on Saturday, April 3.

The winner has not yet come forward to receive the prize, according to officials. Lottery officials urge that person to sign the back of the winning ticket and keep it somewhere safe.

Dave Karczewski and his wife, Debra, own the Piggly Wiggly and will receive a bonus of $89,000 for selling the $8.9 million winning ticket. The couple said they will reinvest the money in the store, which was recently remodeled.

"We have sold Illinois Lottery tickets since the day we opened, and the best part is listening to my customers talk about what they will do if they win," Dave Karczewski said. "I always tell them that I just want to sell the winning ticket."

Lotto is an Illinois-only game that is played three times a week on Monday, Thursday and Saturday.