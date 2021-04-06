Poynton leads early in Lake Zurich mayor's race

Thomas Poynton is candidate for Lake Zurich mayor in the 2017 election.

The polls have closed and early returns show incumbent Thomas Poynton well ahead of challenger Jeffrey Halen in the race for Lake Zurich mayor.

Poynton has 854 votes, while Halen has 522 votes.

Poynton is seeking a third term as the village's top elected leader. Running on his record, he touts the village's stabilized finances which include a balanced budget, a 28% reduction in inherited village debt and a AAA bond rating.

Halen served two terms as a trustee before unsuccessful village board bids in 2017 and 2019. If elected, Halen said, he would improve the village's infrastructure and enable downtown development.

Poynton is running at the top of the Lake Zurich Forward Slate. The group includes incumbent Village Clerk Kathleen Johnson and the two incumbent village board members up for reelection. Halen is supported by current board member Janice Gannon, who ran on a slate with Halen in 2019.