McLeod appears headed to sixth term as Hoffman Estates mayor

From left, Bill McLeod, Mark Mueller and Nicholas Waryas are candidates for Hoffman Estates mayor in the April 6, 2021, election.

Twenty-year veteran Hoffman Estates Mayor Bill McLeod appeared headed to yet another victory Tuesday night.

With Election Day ballots in 28 of the village's 29 precincts reported, McLeod was leading former police Lt. Mark Mueller and former trustee candidate Nicholas Waryas with more than 57% of the vote, unofficial results showed.

McLeod had 2,757 votes; Mueller had 1,972 votes; and Waryas was a distant third with 89 votes.

The tally didn't include all the votes cast in the race. In addition to Election Day votes that hadn't yet been reported, ballots postmarked by Tuesday that arrive at election offices by April 20 will be counted, too, as will provisional ballots.

First elected in 2001, McLeod touted his experience during the campaign. He was a village trustee for 20 years, beginning in 1980, before becoming mayor.