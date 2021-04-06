Lentz holds lead in Mundelein mayor race

Clockwise from upper from left, Dawn Abernathy, Steve Lentz, Robin Meier and Thomas Ouimet are candidates for Mundelein Mayor in the 2021 election.

With returns trickling in for the four-candidate race for mayor in Mundelein, two-term incumbent Steve Lentz has kept his lead ahead of three challengers.

Lentz has 858 votes, followed by Village Trustee Robin Meier with 550 votes. Mundelein High School District 120 board member Tom Ouimet has 530 votes and Trustee Dawn Abernathy has 419 votes.

Lentz won reelection in 2017 by only five votes.

Lentz, who is seeking a third term in office, has campaigned on the progress Mundelein has made during his tenure, particularly redevelopment efforts in the downtown area and a current $9 million flood-relief project in an older neighborhood near Route 45 and Division Street that was prompted by a costly 2017 flood.

Abernathy has attacked Lentz over spending, particularly the cost of an ultimately scrapped plan to build a park on the eastern shore of Diamond Lake. Meier assailed that plan, too. And both she and Abernathy have said there isn't enough transparency in local government, something Lentz strongly denied.

Ouimet has criticized Lentz and the board over the residential-heavy redevelopment projects in the downtown area.