Incumbents jump out to early lead for Buffalo Grove village board

Upper from left, Joanne Johnson, Gowri Magati, Lester Ottenheimer III and lower from left, Andrew Stein and Michael Terson are candidates for Buffalo Grove village board in 2021.

Incumbents in Buffalo Grove jumped out to an early lead in voting for three open seats on the village board.

With 18 of 19 precincts counted in Lake County and five of 11 precincts counted in Cook, incumbent Andrew Stein had 1,025 votes, incumbent Joanne Johnson had 1,002 votes, and incumbent Lester Ottenheimer III had 899.

Former Trustee Mike Terson was trailing with 731 votes, while newcomer Gowri Magati brought up the rear with 507.

The numbers do not include early votes and votes by mail, which make up about one-third of the vote.

Terson, a former trustee who ran for village president two years ago against Village President Beverly Sussman, had said he planned to use this run as a springboard for a run for village president in two years.

Stein said he was surprised by his early commanding lead because the pandemic had kept him from going to the train station and grocery stores and knocking on doors. "I was not anticipating being where I am at this moment."