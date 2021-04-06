 

Incumbents jump out to early lead for Buffalo Grove village board

  • Andrew Stein

    Andrew Stein

  • Upper from left, Joanne Johnson, Gowri Magati, Lester Ottenheimer III and lower from left, Andrew Stein and Michael Terson are candidates for Buffalo Grove village board in 2021.

    Upper from left, Joanne Johnson, Gowri Magati, Lester Ottenheimer III and lower from left, Andrew Stein and Michael Terson are candidates for Buffalo Grove village board in 2021.

  • Michael Terson

    Michael Terson

  • Lester Ottenheimer III

    Lester Ottenheimer III

  • Joanne Johnson

    Joanne Johnson

  • Gowri Magati

    Gowri Magati

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 4/6/2021 10:09 PM

Incumbents in Buffalo Grove jumped out to an early lead in voting for three open seats on the village board.

With 18 of 19 precincts counted in Lake County and five of 11 precincts counted in Cook, incumbent Andrew Stein had 1,025 votes, incumbent Joanne Johnson had 1,002 votes, and incumbent Lester Ottenheimer III had 899.

 

Former Trustee Mike Terson was trailing with 731 votes, while newcomer Gowri Magati brought up the rear with 507.

The numbers do not include early votes and votes by mail, which make up about one-third of the vote.

Terson, a former trustee who ran for village president two years ago against Village President Beverly Sussman, had said he planned to use this run as a springboard for a run for village president in two years.

Stein said he was surprised by his early commanding lead because the pandemic had kept him from going to the train station and grocery stores and knocking on doors. "I was not anticipating being where I am at this moment."

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 