Incumbent leading in Aurora Ward 7 race
Updated 4/6/2021 8:21 PM
Longtime 7th Ward Alderman Scheketa Hart-Burns is leading against challenger Saul Fultz III, according to unofficial results.
At 8 p.m. Hart-Burns had 128 votes to Fultz's 66. Only early and mail-in ballots had been counted.
In the race for alderman-at-large, Ray Hull at 1,144 votes, Ron Woerman 1,040 and Brooke Shanley 1,163, as of 8 p.m., according to results from Kane, Kendall and Will counties.
In Ward 10, Shweta Baid led Arjun S. Nair 298 votes to 146.
In Ward 4, incumbent William Donnell had 260 votes to John Bell's 112, according to Kane County election results.
