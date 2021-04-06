'Hundreds' of election judges are no-shows in suburban Cook County

Some precincts in suburban Cook County will be ordered to stay open late after "hundreds" of election judges failed to show up Tuesday morning.

Edmund Michalowski, Deputy Clerk of Elections for Cook County, said they were "really surprised" at the development.

"Even some judges that set up their precinct a day in advance and attended training, many, many of them didn't show up today," he said. "I don't know if it's the new wave of COVID people are afraid of or what it was, but it was unexpected."

Michalowski said their field technicians are trained to do double duty as judges, and some other judges were reassigned to affected locations. He added that all precincts did open, but "for the first hour it was touch and go with many precincts."

They were expecting to have about 6,500 election judges working today before the no-shows.

Michalowski said attorneys are preparing the paperwork that will allow the affected precincts to stay open later to make up for the lost time.