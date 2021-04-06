How you can get Election 2021 results
The polls have closed and results are starting to come in for today's election.
Click on the links below to get to the county election sites for the latest results:
You might have to check multiple counties to get complete results for races that cross county boundaries.
Follow the Daily Herald on Twitter to get the latest updates from our staff.
We'll also share updates of the biggest races of the night on our Daily Herald Facebook page.
Check dailyherald.com throughout the night for stories from the biggest races in the suburbs.
