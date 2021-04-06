How you can get Election 2021 results

The polls have closed and results are starting to come in for today's election.

Click on the links below to get to the county election sites for the latest results:

• Cook County

• DuPage County

• Kane County

• Kendall County

• Lake County

• McHenry County

• Will County

You might have to check multiple counties to get complete results for races that cross county boundaries.

Check dailyherald.com throughout the night for stories from the biggest races in the suburbs.