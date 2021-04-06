 

Harris visits Chicago, urges vaccinations

  • Vice President Kamala Harris looks at Osman Meah, a pharmacy manager at Jewel Osco who was giving the vaccinations, as she visits a COVID-19 vaccination site Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Chicago. The site is a partnership between the City of Chicago and the Chicago Federation of Labor.

Chicago Sun-Times
Updated 4/6/2021 6:24 PM

Vice President Kamala Harris made her first visit to Chicago Tuesday since her historic election, touting a "sense of renewal" on the city's warmest day yet and urging residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19 "when it's their turn."

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Mayor Lori Lightfoot greeted Harris when she landed about 1 p.m. at Midway Airport. The nation's first woman and person of color to serve as vice president was in town to tout President Joe Biden's vaccine effort on the day he directed states to open vaccine eligibility to all adults by April 19.

 

Harris toured a mass vaccination site operating at the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 399 hall at 2260 S. Grove St., which is dedicated to essential union workers.

For the full report, visit chicago.suntimes.com.

