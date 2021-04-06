Goczkowski prevails in three-way race for Des Plaines mayor

From left Michael Charewicz, Malcom Chester and Andrew Goczkowski are Des Plaines mayoral candidates in the April 6, 2021 election.

Eighth Ward Alderman Andrew Goczkowski was poised to become Des Plaines' next mayor after leading in a three-way race on Tuesday.

Goczkowski, a council member since 2019 and a staffer for Democratic U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky of Evanston, was ahead of former 8th Ward alderman and business owner Michael Charewicz and 6th Ward Alderman Malcolm Chester, an attorney.

With Election Day ballots in 42 of the city's 43 precincts reported, Goczkowski was ahead with 3,547 votes, or more than 53% of the total, unofficial results showed.

Charewicz was second with 2,583 votes, or 39% of the vote. Chester was third with 538 votes, or 8%.

The tally doesn't include all the votes cast in the race. Aside from Election Day votes that hadn't been reported yet, ballots postmarked by Tuesday that arrive at election offices by April 20 will be counted, too, as will provisional ballots.

Term limits in Des Plaines prevented incumbent Matthew Bogusz from seeking reelection.