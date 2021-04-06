Former worker at youth detention center accused of sexual misconduct

A former St. Charles Illinois Youth Center employee has been indicted on a sexual misconduct charge, authorities said Tuesday.

Kane County prosecutors allege 33-year-old Antoinette Perkins of Chicago engaged in sexual conduct with a resident at the youth center in October 2020 while working as a juvenile justice specialist, according to a news release from the Kane County state's attorney's office. Perkins resigned from the Illinois Department of Corrections in November 2020.

A Kane County grand jury indicted Perkins on charges of custodial sexual misconduct and official misconduct, which are both felonies.

Perkins appeared online Tuesday in front of Kane County Associate Judge Salvatore LoPiccolo. LoPiccolo granted Perkins' request to reduce bond, which was originally set at $25,000. As a condition of her bond, she is to have no contact with the victim, the news release said.

LoPiccolo ordered Perkins to surrender to the Kane County sheriff's office by Friday for booking. Her next court appearance is set for 9 a.m. May 7.