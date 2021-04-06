Des Plaines cancels July 4 parade for 2nd straight year because of COVID-19

Des Plaines is canceling its annual July 4 parade for a second consecutive year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision was made at Monday's city council meeting. Daily Herald File Photo

Weeks after canceling the Taste of Des Plaines festival for the second straight year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, city officials have decided to again ax the annual July 4 parade.

The parade's cancellation was announced during Monday's city council meeting, which was held remotely due to the pandemic.

Like last year, the city will organize a patriotic decorating contest for residents, businesses and community groups instead of holding the parade.

If plans remain the same, winners will receive prizes and be recognized on the city's website and social media platforms.

The Taste of Des Plaines festival typically is held over two days in June. Officials decided last month to cancel this year's event. The first four Friday Nights Live! events planned for the summer have been scrapped, too.