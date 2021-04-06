COVID-19 update: 95,188 more vaccinated, another 13 dead, 2,931 new cases

State health officials today reported 95,188 more COVID-19 vaccinations were administered to Illinois residents and workers.

The number is slightly inflated because so few inoculations were reported on Easter Sunday by many vaccine providers, Illinois Department of Public Health officials said.

IDPH figures show 6,413,258 vaccine shots have now been administered throughout the state since the vaccine rollout began in mid-December.

Vaccine providers are now averaging 106,976 shots each day over the past week, and 2,424,674 people are now fully vaccinated in Illinois, according to state figures.

IDPH officials also reported 13 more deaths from the respiratory disease as well as 2,931 new cases diagnosed.

That brings the state's COVID-19 death toll to 21,935, while 1,261,667 residents have been infected.

Statewide, hospitals are reporting 1,648 patients being treated for COVID-19 infections. That's the most since Feb. 17. Of those currently hospitalized with the virus, 357 are in intensive care.

The state's seven-day average case positivity rate rose slightly to 3.9% after remaining stagnant for three days. Case positivity is the percentage of new cases diagnosed from test results each day. A seven-day average is used to smooth any anomalies in the daily reporting of new data.