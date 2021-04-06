Bertucci, Tinaglia, Baldino and Grasse lead Arlington Heights trustee race

Upper from left, Rich Baldino, Will Beiersdorf, Jim Bertucci and lower from left, Wendy Dunnington, Nicolle Grasse and Jim Tinaglia are candidates for Arlington Heights village board in the 2021 election.

A pair of incumbents on the Arlington Heights village board appear headed to reelection victories, set to be joined by two newcomers, according to unofficial results Tuesday night.

With all 60 precincts reporting, Jim Bertucci tallied 5,715 votes, Trustee Jim Tinaglia had 5,684, Trustee Rich Baldino had 5,335, and Nicolle Grasse had 5,237, unofficial results showed.

They were trailed by Will Beiersdorf with 3,496 votes and Wendy Dunnington with 3,239.

The tally doesn't include all the votes cast in the race. Ballots postmarked by Tuesday that arrive at election offices by April 20 will be counted, as will provisional ballots.

Bertucci, a financial planner, longtime community volunteer and vice president of the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre board, said he would bring his background in finance, budgeting and intergovernmental relationships to the elected village position.

Tinaglia, who has served on the panel for eight years, said he was running for a third 4-year term to hold the line on taxes, while spending public funds smartly to maintain the best possible services for residents and businesses.

Baldino, who won an unconventional write-in campaign in 2017, said the village needs to keep the focus on sewer and water main replacements.

Grasse, a hospice chaplain, promised to bring a health care and human service voice to the board, from dealing with the effects of COVID-19 to calls for a more-inclusive community.

Beiersdorf, co-founder of the Palatine-based Salute Inc. veterans organization and executive director of the Veteran and Family Center at Rush University Medical Center, said village leaders should build upon the values of respect, collaboration, innovation, accountability and empowerment in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, economic concerns, infrastructure needs and other issues.

Dunnington, a community volunteer and part-time Arlington Heights Elementary District 25 classroom assistant, has proposed a number of initiatives to address climate change on the local level.

At least two new trustees are to be elected, after Trustees Bert Rosenberg and Greg Padovani didn't run for election.

Mayor Tom Hayes, who ran unopposed for a third term in Tuesday's election, endorsed Tinaglia, Baldino, Bertucci and Beiersdorf.