Authorities looking for Des Plaines-area man missing since Friday night

The Cook County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a Des Plaines-area man missing since Friday night and possibly endangered.

Szymon Tomerski, 72, was last seen leaving his residence at the Landmark Nursing Home, 9300 W. Ballard Road in unincorporated Maine Township, at about 8 p.m. Friday.

Tomerski is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, approximately 170 pounds, with a fair complexion, blue eyes, and brown/ gray hair. His hair and beard have been cut to an unknown length.

Anyone with information about Tomerski's whereabouts is asked to call 911, the Cook County Sheriff's Office at (708) 865-4896, or the Cook County Sheriff's nonemergency number, (847) 635-1188.