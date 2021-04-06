2-year-old shot in head on Lake Shore Drive near Grant Park

Chicago police investigate in the northbound lanes of Lake Shore Drive at East Monroe Street, where a 2-year-old boy was shot in the head while he was traveling inside a car near Grant Park, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Sun-Times

A 2-year-old boy was in critical condition after he was shot in the head while he traveled in a car Tuesday on Lake Shore Drive near Grant Park.

Witnesses reported hearing gunshots about 11 a.m. in the 300 block of South Lake Shore Drive, Chicago police said in a statement. The car then crashed in the northbound lanes of the 100 block of Lake Shore Drive, police said.

A female passenger in the car was seen exiting with the child and then being driven by a citizen to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, police said. The child, shot in the temple, was about to be transferred to Lurie Children's Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Police initially said the child was 3 years old, but later clarified he was 2 years old.

It wasn't immediately clear if the gunshot came from inside or outside the car, a police spokeswoman said. A bullet hole could be seen in the rear passenger window of the crashed vehicle.

