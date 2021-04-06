 

$1.64 million in counterfeit currency seized so far this year at O'Hare

  • Customs agents seized this counterfeit currency at O'Hare International Airport.

    Customs agents seized this counterfeit currency at O'Hare International Airport. Courtesy of U.S. Customs and Border Protection

 
Updated 4/6/2021 4:18 PM

Customs agents have seized more than $1 million in counterfeit currency so far this year at O'Hare International Airport.

The fake cash and coins were seized in more than 100 different shipments that went through O'Hare, which processes about 20% of all international mail entering the U.S., according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

 

Criminal groups sometimes ship counterfeit money by hiding the cash in parcels, but customs agents use technology to find and seize the currency, the agency said.

"It is a lucrative business which is often used to finance illegal activities such as trafficking in human beings and drugs, and even terrorism." Shane Campbell, Area Port Director-Chicago, said in a statement.

