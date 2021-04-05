 

Two remain hospitalized with injuries from deadly Bartlett crash

 
Updated 4/5/2021 3:07 PM

Bartlett police confirmed Monday that a 19-year-old Round Lake man killed in a crash Friday morning was driving the SUV that veered into oncoming traffic on Route 59 and collided with another vehicle.

Milton Munoz Jr. and his 18-year-old passenger were ejected from the 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer after the collision with a 2012 Volkswagen Passat in a northbound lane of Route 59 near the overpass to Lake Street, authorities said.

 

Munoz was pronounced dead later Friday morning. His passenger was taken to Amita St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates with life-threatening injuries, then later transferred to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he remained Monday, police said.

The 31-year-old man driving the Volkswagen suffered nonlife-threatening injuries, but remained at Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield Monday, according to police.

Police said Munoz's Trailblazer was traveling south on Route 59 when it crossed the raised center median and collided with the northbound Volkswagen at about 8:15 a.m. Friday.

The crash remains under investigation by Bartlett police and the Major Case Assistance Team's Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team, authorities said.

