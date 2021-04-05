Two injured in Geneva multifamily house fire

Two people suffered minor injuries and a structure was deemed uninhabitable after a multifamily house caught fire Sunday in Geneva.

About 11:17 p.m., the Geneva Fire Department responded to a call about a fire in a multifamily home on the 100 block of Woodlawn Street, according to a news release from the Geneva Fire Department.

Tenants on the second floor had called 911 after seeing smoke coming from the first-floor unit. Upon arrival, firefighters spotted the fire in the rear of the first-floor apartment and elevated the call to a Special Alarm.

An interior fire attack extinguished the fire in about 10 minutes, officials said.

A woman from the second-floor apartment was taken to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva after suffering minor burns when she attempted to put out the fire with a fire extinguisher.

A man on the first floor was treated on the scene for smoke inhalation, and the remaining tenants escaped unharmed. Preliminary investigation shows the fire was electrical. The bathroom was destroyed and both apartments suffered water and smoke damage. There is no current estimate for the damage, but the house has been deemed uninhabitable.

Firefighters from Elburn, St. Charles, Batavia and West Chicago assisted Geneva at the scene.