Round Lake Beach farmers market to return this summer

The Round Lake Beach Farmers Market will return this year beginning July 10 after a one-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The market will be open each Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon through Sept. 11 at Memorial Park, on the corner of Cedar Lake Road and Clarendon Drive. This will be the first year that the farmers market will be hosted by the village. The Round Lake Chamber of Commerce that had organized the event dissolved last year and has combined with the Lindenhurst/Lake Villa Chamber of Commerce.

Round Lake Beach Mayor Scott Nickles said the village is hosting the farmers market as a way to promote community businesses and fill a void left after the market was canceled last year.

"It provides an opportunity for our local farmers and crafters to bring their products directly to the people of the village," Nickles said. "We look forward to this year's market and anticipate overwhelming support from the residents and local vendors."

The market will have about 12 vendors, Round Lake Beach Economic Development Director Chris Heinen said.

"We're expecting good turnout this year," Heinen said. "We're trying to keep the experience similar to other farmers markets in the area. All of us are looking forward to a successful event as things start getting back to normal."

Local farmers and food vendors in the area can sign up free of charge, while home-based businesses must pay $50 for the 10 weeks.

To protect against the spread of COVID-19, participants must wear face masks and maintain social distances of 6 feet or more. Each vendor must have a hand sanitizer or hand washing station. Customers cannot handle or pick up the food, and credit or debit payment or other cashless payments are strongly preferred.