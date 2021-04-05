Drive April 17 to benefit St. Joseph's Home for the Elderly in Paltine

The Palatine Knights of Columbus, pictured here at a food drive last month, will hold a drive April 17 to benefit Little Sisters of the Poor's St. Joseph Home for the Elderly in Palatine. courtesy of Bob Novak

The Palatine Knights of Columbus will have a "food and essential needs" drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 17, to benefit Little Sisters of the Poor's St. Joseph's Home for the Elderly in Palatine.

Donors can drive by the building at 80 W. Northwest Highway. Volunteers stationed at the main entrance, under the overhang, will pick up donations from cars. Monetary donations also will be accepted.

The Palatine Knights of Columbus thanked the community for its generosity during the "Leave No Neighbor Behind" food drive last month that benefited the Palatine Township Food Pantry.

Grand Knight Rick Deyhle and 27 Knights of Columbus volunteers helped unload donations from a total 211 cars that brought in more than 8,000 pounds of donations, the organization said. They also took in $4,300 in monetary donations.

"Thanks to all who made this event so successful and who have helped so many families," the organization said in a news release.

For information regarding the Palatine Knights of Columbus, please visit KofC4977.org. A listing of items needed for the April 17 drive will be posted on the site.