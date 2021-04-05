 

Drive April 17 to benefit St. Joseph's Home for the Elderly in Paltine

  • The Palatine Knights of Columbus, pictured here at a food drive last month, will hold a drive April 17 to benefit Little Sisters of the Poor's St. Joseph Home for the Elderly in Palatine.

    The Palatine Knights of Columbus, pictured here at a food drive last month, will hold a drive April 17 to benefit Little Sisters of the Poor's St. Joseph Home for the Elderly in Palatine. courtesy of Bob Novak

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 4/5/2021 11:12 AM

The Palatine Knights of Columbus will have a "food and essential needs" drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 17, to benefit Little Sisters of the Poor's St. Joseph's Home for the Elderly in Palatine.

Donors can drive by the building at 80 W. Northwest Highway. Volunteers stationed at the main entrance, under the overhang, will pick up donations from cars. Monetary donations also will be accepted.

 

The Palatine Knights of Columbus thanked the community for its generosity during the "Leave No Neighbor Behind" food drive last month that benefited the Palatine Township Food Pantry.

Grand Knight Rick Deyhle and 27 Knights of Columbus volunteers helped unload donations from a total 211 cars that brought in more than 8,000 pounds of donations, the organization said. They also took in $4,300 in monetary donations.

"Thanks to all who made this event so successful and who have helped so many families," the organization said in a news release.

For information regarding the Palatine Knights of Columbus, please visit KofC4977.org. A listing of items needed for the April 17 drive will be posted on the site.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 