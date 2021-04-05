COVID-19 update: 27,248 more shots, 11 deaths, 2,102 new cases

New cases of COVID-19 reached 2,102 Monday with 11 more deaths from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

Illinois has fully vaccinated 2,380,733 people or 18.7% of the population.

On Sunday, 27,248 more people received COVID-19 shots. That's significantly lower than the seven-day average of 105,779 but the weekend may have delayed reporting, officials said.

The federal government has delivered 7,784,215 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December and 6,318,070 shots have been administered.

Illinois hospitals were treating 1,581 COVID-19 patients Sunday night.

The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases is 3.8% based on a seven-day average.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,258,736 and 21,384 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

Labs processed 59,586 virus tests in the last 24 hours.

Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart. Johnson & Johnson's version takes just one shot.