Cook County booking appointments for 30,000 more COVID-19 vaccinations

About 30,000 new appointments can now be made for COVID-19 vaccinations at five different Cook County suburban mass sites, Cook County Health announced.

The appointments, released at 6 p.m. Monday, are open to all Illinoisans 65 and older plus all essential workers from teachers to restaurant workers.

Appointments will be scheduled for this week and at locations including the Des Plaines and Forest Park community vaccination centers and mass sites at Triton College in River Grove, the Tinley Park Convention Center and South Suburban College in South Holland.

The Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine will be offered at Tinley Park; the Pfizer vaccine will be provided at the other four locations. All appointments are for first-dose recipients only.

To make an appointment go to vaccine.cookcountyil.gov, or if you are having problems online, call (888) 308-1988 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. or on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.