Memorial fund raises money to aid Rosengren's family
Posted4/4/2021 6:00 AM
A fund has been established to support the family of Pete Rosengren, the Daily Herald's vice president of sales and digital strategies, who died unexpectedly a week ago during a family vacation in Florida.
In addition to his wife, Maura, Rosengren, 42, left behind three sons, ages 7 to 14.
To donate to the GoFundMe, visit www.gofundme.com/f/ memorial-fund-for-the-rosengren-family.
