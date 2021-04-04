Memorial fund raises money to aid Rosengren's family

A fund has been established to support the family of Pete Rosengren, the Daily Herald's vice president of sales and digital strategies, who died unexpectedly a week ago during a family vacation in Florida.

In addition to his wife, Maura, Rosengren, 42, left behind three sons, ages 7 to 14.

To donate to the GoFundMe, visit www.gofundme.com/f/ memorial-fund-for-the-rosengren-family.