Lake County woman charged with biting, slapping sheriff's deputy

A Lake Villa-area woman bit and injured a Lake County sheriff's deputy Friday night after she was taken into custody in connection with a domestic dispute, authorities said Sunday.

Kayla C. Wood, 24, of the 24800 block of West Oak Avenue, is charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer and resisting arrest stemming from the confrontation.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies called to her residence at about 9 p.m. Friday initially took Wood into custody on suspicion of domestic battery and resisting arrest. They took her to an area hospital because she made "concerning statements," authorities said.

When a deputy later arrived at the hospital to deliver citation for resisting arrest, Wood charged the deputy, sheriff's police said. She slapped the deputy then bit the deputy on the arm, causing the skin to break, before she could be placed into handcuffs, according to the sheriff's office.

The deputy was treated at a hospital and released.

Wood was released from the hospital Saturday and taken to the Lake County jail, where she remains in custody awaiting an initial court appearance.