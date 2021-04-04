A sampling of condolences upon a hero's passing

The Daily Herald has received scores of condolences after the unexpected death of Pete Rosengren, vice president of sales and digital strategies. Below is a sampling.

• • •

"It's not often that you come across someone in your professional life who crosses over into becoming a genuine, unconditional friend. Pete Rosengren and I were just that. He became my best friend. We hit it off instantly. We had many things in common, and those commonalities only increased throughout our decadeslong friendship. We celebrated each other's wins, worked through challenges together, and enjoyed a strong friendship and work partnership.

He is a hero in every sense of the word, and I will miss him immensely. The world needs more Petes -- plain and simple. Thank you, Pete Rosengren, for everything you have done for me, my family, and my business."

Joe Shaker Jr.,

President, Shaker

Recruitment Marketing

• • •

"He was a boss to me for many years. He became the best mentor ever and an even better friend. Now I can say he is a hero! It was an honor to work with him over the past 10 years either as a part of his team or an extension of his team. I'm truly blessed to have had Pete in my life."

Rachel Dillon McGovern, via Facebook

• • •

"This is such a tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers will be with his family and everyone at the Daily Herald."

Sam Fisher, President and CEO, Illinois Press Association

Sam Fisher

• • •

"I just got word of Pete Rosengren's death. I am so sorry for you and the Daily Herald family. (I was just told) what happened and feel so sorry for his family. He was a great guy and a wonderful family man. This is a very unfortunate accident trying to help others ... a very hard thing to accept. My thoughts are with his family and the Daily Herald at this very difficult time."

Sandy MacFarland, CEO, Law Bulletin Media

• • •

"Please accept my sincere condolences on the loss of Pete. He was definitely one of the good guys. I got to know him when he served on the Arlington Heights Chamber of Commerce board and the Arlington Heights Crime Stoppers board with me. He will truly be missed by many. May he Rest In Peace and his family be blessed."

Jim Bertucci, Arlington Heights business leader

• • •

"He truly was a great individual on many fronts. I am truly sad for his family as well as all those in the Daily Herald family that had the pleasure to know and work with him."

Michael Mulder,

Senior Vice President,

Village Bank & Trust

• • •

"The Chicago Sun-Times was devastated to hear about Pete today. We are honored and proud to have known him, if even for a short period of time. His absolute selflessness was on display until the end -- he was a model for every citizen. We cannot imagine the depth of the void that you are contending with at this time. Please accept our deepest and most heartfelt condolences. We stand with you in grief."

Nykia Wright, CEO, Chicago Sun-Times

Nykia Wright

• • •

"So sorry to hear about Pete's untimely death. Such a shame ... He was a wonderful man. Please pass along my sympathies and prayers to his wife and children."

Brian Burke, President & CEO, Links Technology

• • •

"I just wanted to send a note to say how sorry I was to hear about the devastating news of Pete's passing. In the short time I dealt with him, I found him to be an incredibly gracious man."

Jim Kirk, Publisher and Executive Editor, Crain's Chicago Business

Jim Kirk

• • •

"This goes beyond words, I read the news about Pete Rosengren's passing and wanted to extend my condolences. I am devastated looking at the pictures of his young family. What a hero. I read a definition of the word 'hero' last month, that I think explains Pete perfectly: 'Simply put, the key to heroism is a concern for other people in need -- a concern to defend a moral cause, knowing there is a personal risk, done without expectation of reward.' Pete is the definition of a hero. I'm so sorry for your loss. He will be in my family's prayers."

Matt Paprocki, President, Illinois Policy Institute

• • •

"I just wanted to let you know that my thoughts are with you and your fellow staff members as you mourn the loss of Pete Rosengren. His wife and I have mutual friends, and his death has been felt far and wide. I'm sure this is a very difficult time for you all at the Daily Herald, and wanted to share my condolences and send my best."

Kristine O'Sullivan, Mount Prospect Library Trustee

• • •

"I don't even have words to describe how devastated I am by this. I've known Pete for 30 years. Through sports or through business, Pete was always one of the good guys. Always one of the people who I loved seeing walk into a room because I knew we were going to have a great, happy time."

Jeff Katz, via Facebook

• • •

"Tonight I want to celebrate a HERO, a childhood friend Pete Rosengren, who lost his life saving children here in Florida. As middle school kids, we spent many nights playing basketball, walking the blocks of Winston Village, and of course talking about girls, (ha, ha, ha)! We didn't have a cellphone at that time, you would just call each other on the house phone or walk over and knock on the door. We always planned our days, and most of my success in sports was based on our times together. He was my Eric Montrose and I was his Larry Johnson. If you played against us as kids, you knew you was in trouble; you couldn't tell us nothing. I was introduced to The Doors by Pete, and a few other things, to say the least! Sleepovers, driving to practice, we did a lot together during those years. I can still hear his voice talking to me and laughing like we were kids. I could always reach out and I knew he would have my back no matter what. That's the type of person and friendship we had. So, to find out I lost my guy today, my heart was broken, but to know that he passed giving and helping others did not surprise me, being such a nice guy (who) always did the right things."

Marcus B. Smith, via Facebook

• • •

"We can't fix a tragedy like (Pete) Rosengren's death, but we can give it meaning. And we give it meaning by remembering, in the moments we make choices large or small, what Rosengren did that Sunday on a beach in Florida. He did the right thing. His wife and boys should never forget that. And neither should we. "

Rex Huppke column, April 1, Chicago Tribune

• • •

"Maura, we are so sorry for your and the boys' loss. Pete, you deserve to be remembered as a hero. Rest easy, brother, and see you on the other side."

Randy and Sarah Motl