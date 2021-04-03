Man, 54, injured after crashing ultralight in Huntley

Huntley emergency crews responded Saturday evening to a downed ultralight plane behind a Culver's restaurant along Route 47. The plane's 54-year-old pilot was hospitalized with undisclosed injuries. Alex Vucha for Shaw Media

A man was taken to the hospital after crashing his lightweight recreational aircraft Saturday in Huntley, police said.

Police and fire responded to an open field behind Culver's, 12950 S. Illinois Route 47, about 6:54 p.m. to find a 54-year-old man who was injured from "rapid descent, which was described as several hundred feet" in his carbon paramotor ultralight -- essentially a parachute with a fan motor -- Huntley police said in a news release.

Witnesses in the area said the ultralight took off from the area and the operator banked -- or tilted sideways -- shortly before going into a slow spin and striking the ground, according to the news release.

The man was taken to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital. His condition is unknown.