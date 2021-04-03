 

Helicopter egg drop held at Willow Creek, South Barrington

  • Children and parents rush to collect their 10 eggs during Operation Egg Drop, a helicopter egg drop for kids Saturday at Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.

      Children and parents rush to collect their 10 eggs during Operation Egg Drop, a helicopter egg drop for kids Saturday at Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • A helicopter dropped hundreds of soft toy eggs over Parking Lot D Saturday at Willow Creek in South Barrington as part of the church's Easter weekend celebration, while another 8,000 plastic eggs filled with candy were spread throughout the lot for an Easter egg hunt.

      A helicopter dropped hundreds of soft toy eggs over Parking Lot D Saturday at Willow Creek in South Barrington as part of the church's Easter weekend celebration, while another 8,000 plastic eggs filled with candy were spread throughout the lot for an Easter egg hunt. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Soft toy eggs rain down from a helicopter onto Parking Lot D at Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington at part of Operation Egg Drop. Another 8,000 plastic eggs filled with candy were spread throughout the lot for an Easter egg hunt.

      Soft toy eggs rain down from a helicopter onto Parking Lot D at Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington at part of Operation Egg Drop. Another 8,000 plastic eggs filled with candy were spread throughout the lot for an Easter egg hunt. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • People point to the helicopter as it flies overhead during Operation Egg Drop, a helicopter egg drop for kids Saturday at Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.

      People point to the helicopter as it flies overhead during Operation Egg Drop, a helicopter egg drop for kids Saturday at Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Children and their parents wait for the start of Operation Egg Drop, a helicopter egg drop for kids Saturday at Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.

      Children and their parents wait for the start of Operation Egg Drop, a helicopter egg drop for kids Saturday at Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Children and parents rush to collect their 10 eggs during Operation Egg Drop, a helicopter egg drop for kids Saturday at Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.

      Children and parents rush to collect their 10 eggs during Operation Egg Drop, a helicopter egg drop for kids Saturday at Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

 
Brian Hill
 
 
Updated 4/3/2021 3:54 PM

Hundreds of people gathered in Parking Lot D of Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington Saturday morning for a different kind of Easter egg hunt.

About 8,000 plastic eggs filled with candy were spread throughout the lot for the hunt and hundreds of soft toy eggs and candy were dropped from a helicopter hovering above the lot for the waiting masses.

 

A strong 16 mph wind out of the southwest played havoc with the plastic eggs as they continually rolled across the parking lot toward the waiting children and parents.

Promiseland Pastor Beth Bogg, dressed in a chicken costume, danced around and encouraged everyone as parents and children waited their turn to be released in groups to collect their 10 eggs.

Bogg said that the event was sold out due to high demand.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 