Helicopter egg drop held at Willow Creek, South Barrington

Hundreds of people gathered in Parking Lot D of Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington Saturday morning for a different kind of Easter egg hunt.

About 8,000 plastic eggs filled with candy were spread throughout the lot for the hunt and hundreds of soft toy eggs and candy were dropped from a helicopter hovering above the lot for the waiting masses.

A strong 16 mph wind out of the southwest played havoc with the plastic eggs as they continually rolled across the parking lot toward the waiting children and parents.

Promiseland Pastor Beth Bogg, dressed in a chicken costume, danced around and encouraged everyone as parents and children waited their turn to be released in groups to collect their 10 eggs.

Bogg said that the event was sold out due to high demand.