Waukegan man sentenced to 36 years in prison for killing teen

A Lake County judge on Thursday sentenced a Waukegan man who was found guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting of a teenager to 36 years in prison.

In 2019, a jury determined Willie C. Jackson, 22, killed Dayviontay T. Jackson, 17, a senior at Waukegan High School, on Nov. 11, 2016. The shooting happened after an argument at a home on the 400 block of McKinley Avenue in Waukegan. The two were not related.

"I'm glad the family, despite delays for COVID-19, will be able to get some closure," Assistant Lake County State's Attorney Danielle Pascucci said.

Lake County state's attorney spokesman Jim Newton said prosecutors sought a sentence of about 50 years and Jackson's defense attorney John Radosevich sought a sentence in the low 20-year range.

Newton said Jackson was ordered to serve the entire sentence.

According to prosecutors, Dayviontay Jackson and Willie C. Jackson were looking at guns in the home with three other people when an argument erupted.

As the confrontation escalated, Willie Jackson pointed an AR-15 at Dayviontay Jackson and pulled the trigger, Pascucci said.

Dayviontay was shot 10 times.

At the 2019 trial, Jackson's defense lawyers argued self-defense, claiming the two fought over the weapon after their argument turned physical. Dayviontay Jackson grabbed the barrel of the weapon and tried to pull it out of Willie Jackson's hand, causing Willie to pull the trigger, Radosevich said.

After the first bullet grazed Dayviontay Jackson, Radosevich said, Dayviontay rushed Willie Jackson, causing him to fire nine more shots.

Willie Jackson fled but was captured two months later in Tennessee.