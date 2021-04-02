State tops 6 million COVID-19 vaccinations; 3,235 new cases, 24 deaths

Illinois surpassed 6 million COVID-19 vaccine shots in arms Friday, nearly half the state's population, officials reported.

On Thursday, 124,870 more people received COVID-19 shots compared to the seven-day average of 108,811.

The federal government has delivered 7,748,925 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December and 6,043,292 shots have been administered, the Illinois Department of Public Health said.

So far, 2,262,076 people have been fully vaccinated or 17.8% of Illinois' 12.7 million population. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

New cases of COVID-19 reached 3,235 Friday, reflecting a growing upward trend, with 24 more people dying from the respiratory disease.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 came to 1,445 as of Thursday night.

The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases is 3.5% based on a seven-day average.