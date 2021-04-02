 

State tops 6 million COVID-19 vaccinations; 3,235 new cases, 24 deaths

  • VNA Nurse Practitioner Michelle Sexton prepares a shot as new mass vaccination site opens at the Fox Valley Mall Thursday in Aurora.

      VNA Nurse Practitioner Michelle Sexton prepares a shot as new mass vaccination site opens at the Fox Valley Mall Thursday in Aurora. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

 
Marni Pyke
 
 
Updated 4/2/2021 12:20 PM

Illinois surpassed 6 million COVID-19 vaccine shots in arms Friday, nearly half the state's population, officials reported.

On Thursday, 124,870 more people received COVID-19 shots compared to the seven-day average of 108,811.

 

The federal government has delivered 7,748,925 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December and 6,043,292 shots have been administered, the Illinois Department of Public Health said.

So far, 2,262,076 people have been fully vaccinated or 17.8% of Illinois' 12.7 million population. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

New cases of COVID-19 reached 3,235 Friday, reflecting a growing upward trend, with 24 more people dying from the respiratory disease.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 came to 1,445 as of Thursday night.

The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases is 3.5% based on a seven-day average.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 