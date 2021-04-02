One killed in Bartlett crash

Barlett police said one person was killed in a two-car crash Friday morning.

Shortly before 8:15 a.m., a blue Chevy SUV was traveling south on Route 59 near Lake Street when the driver lost control and veered into the northbound lane, striking a black Volkswagen sedan.

Both the driver and the passenger in the SUV were thrown from the vehicle, police said.

One of the two was killed, although police said it has not yet been determined which. Both were taken to St. Alexis Hospital in Hoffman Estates in critical condition, according to the Bartlett Fire Protection District.

The driver of the Volkswagen was taken to Central DuPage Hospital in stable condition after being cut from the vehicle.

Police did not have information on the deceased.

Route 59 between West Bartlett Road and the overpass to Lake Street/Route 20 was closed until 5:10 p.m. so authorities could investigate the crash.