Madigan collects $7,093 in first state pension check

Former Speaker of the House Michael Madigan's annual state pension now is $85,117 but will jump to $148,955 in July 2022. Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times, Feb. 22

Former Illinois House Speaker Michael J. Madigan, who resigned amid an ongoing federal investigation, just collected his first pension check -- the initial payment in what could become one of the richest retirement payouts to any Illinois legislator.

Madigan was toppled by his own party in January over a federal indictment that didn't charge Madigan, long the state's most powerful politician, with any crime. But it charged ComEd officials and a Madigan loyalist with conspiring to influence and reward the speaker.

He got his first pension check -- for $7,093 -- on March 24.

Madigan's annual pension is $85,117. It will increase 75% in July 2022, to $148,955. That huge increase is the result of two factors -- an automatic 3% cost-of-living increase and 24 other increases of 3% each, one for each year he served once he reached his 55th birthday and 20 years of service.

• For the full report, visit chicago.suntimes.com.