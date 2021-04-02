Glenbard Parent Series to feature social justice talk
Updated 4/2/2021 3:47 PM
The Glenbard Parent Series will feature human rights activist Qasim Rashid and spoken word poet Jonathan Mendoza as part of a roundtable on social justice next week.
Rashid is an attorney, former visiting fellow at Harvard University's Islamic Studies program and a graduate of Glenbard South High School. He is the author of three books, including, "Talk to Me: Changing the Narrative on Race, Religion and Education."
Mendoza is a Mexican American and Jewish community organizer and a National Poetry Slam champion.
During a webinar at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 8, Rashid and Mendoza will put a spotlight on ways to build a more inclusive future.
The link to the webinar is available at glenbardgps.org.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.