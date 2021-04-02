Cook County extends deadline to apply for help with rent
Updated 4/2/2021 3:48 PM
The deadline for applying for $73 million in emergency rental assistance available in Cook County has been extended to 5 p.m. Friday, April 9.
"Applicants who don't have access to computers and rely heavily on smartphones need more time to gather documents needed to complete the application process," said Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.
Applicants can apply to receive up to 12 months of rent and assistance with one utility bill. Payments will be made directly to landlords. There are income guidelines. Residents can review their eligibility and apply for rental assistance at www.cookcountyil.gov/recovery.
