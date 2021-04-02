 

2,700 doses of J&J vaccine available for Naperville residents

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 4/2/2021 3:47 PM

A COVID-19 vaccination event Wednesday will offer 2,700 doses of the Johnson & Johnson shot to eligible Naperville residents.

The city is partnering with Jewel-Osco to host the clinic from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 7 at 776 S. Route 59, according to a Naperville news release.

 

Available by appointment only, the shots are restricted to people who live in the city and qualify under the state's current vaccine eligibility plan. Medical personnel from Jewel-Osco will be on site to administer the vaccines.

The Mall of India has donated use of about 30,000 square feet in a vacant building just south of its existing complex near the northeast corner of Route 59 and Ogden Avenue. Signage in front of the building will help guide participants to the correct location.

To schedule an appointment, visit https://kordinator.mhealthcoach.net/vcl/1617243449655.

