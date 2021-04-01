Palatine Special Materials Drop-off Program returns

After being suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Palatine's Special Materials Drop-off Program has resumed as of Thursday.

Run in cooperation with the Solid Waste Agency of Northern Cook County, the free drop-off program is for residentially-generated special materials including pharmaceuticals, sharps, mercury thermometers, compact florescent light bulbs and 4-foot florescent light tubes.

Many of these materials have recoverability, are recyclable, or require special disposal for environmental concerns. Only residential waste is accepted, and no waste will be accepted from businesses, schools or institutions. For specific drop off guidelines, visit www.swancc.org.

The collection location is the community services counter on the first floor of village hall, 200 E. Wood St. The counter is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Contact the village's Environmental Health Division at (847) 359-9042 with any questions.