Housing plan for 34 acres in South Barrington gets cool reception from village board

A plan to build homes on 34 acres of vacant land in South Barrington got a cool reception from the village board Thursday.

The property being eyed for development is on the southeast corner of Route 59 and Bartlett Road and is owned by the South Barrington Park District. The land once was home to a tree nursery.

The park district bought the land years ago. But because of its topography and other factors, officials determined the land isn't ideal for recreational activities and would require "significant funds" to develop, park district Executive Director Jay Morgan said.

Voters last year authorized the park district to put the property up for sale.

Burr Ridge-based McNaughton Development secured the land for more than $1.6 million in an auction last month, Morgan said. The company and the park district haven't yet closed on the deal, however.

The village board held a special meeting Thursday so the developers could present their plans for the site.

The company wants to build 50 houses, with prices starting between $800,000 and $850,000 each.

Trustees raised several concerns about the plan, however, particularly the proposed density of the neighborhood. The land now is zoned in such a way that 14 houses could be built there -- far fewer than the developers proposed, Mayor Paula McCombie said afterward.

Officials also asked if the developers would consider designating the neighborhood for residents 55 or older, McCombie said. Noise from a nearby train line was a concern, too, she said.

No trustees spoke in favor of the plan as delivered, McCombie said.

Village officials don't know if the developers plan to withdraw or amend the proposal. If the plan proceeds, it next would go to the village's plan commission.