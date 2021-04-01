Feder: One year later, Darrin Jackson tips his cap to Ed Farmer

For Darrin Jackson it's more than Opening Day as he starts his 22nd season as color analyst for Chicago White Sox baseball broadcasts. Today also marks the one-year anniversary of the death of Ed Farmer, Jackson's close friend and longtime partner in the radio booth.

"This has been the longest year in so many ways," Jackson told me. "The state of the world, the state of our nation, and we've all dealt with personal trials and tribulations. But for me, the loss of Ed's friendship and love can't be replaced. I'm sure that I'm one of at least a thousand people who feel this way. Ed was a person who made our world better. There hasn't been a day that's gone by where I don't miss him. He was great for the White Sox and better for the community. Other than that, he was just little Eddie Farmer from Chicago."

Farmer, 70, died April 1, 2020, following a long battle with polycystic kidney disease.

After an abbreviated 2020 season alongside play-by-play voice Andy Masur, Jackson is teaming with new partner Len Kasper on a new station -- Good Karma Brands ESPN sports/talk WMVP 1000-AM.

